Lattice Token 1-Day Volume Tops $657,183.00 (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002684 BTC on major exchanges. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $54.69 million and $657,183.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token launched on October 29th, 2020. Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange.

Lattice Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lattice is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Lattice Exchange connects all blockchain ecosystems and allows users to transfer cryptocurrency between multiple blockchain ecosystems. Lattice aims to reduce risk and friction for traders while increasing transparency and control over users' digital assets. Lattice is the crossroad for all blockchain ecosystems and a cross-chain swapping platform with DeFi rewards programs.”

