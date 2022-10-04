Landbox Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $88,526.08 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $88,526.08 and $102.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,482,312 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Landbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

