Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $455.00 at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $525.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $604.55.

Lam Research Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $389.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

