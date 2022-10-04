Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 529,468 shares.The stock last traded at $16.59 and had previously closed at $16.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

