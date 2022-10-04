Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $290.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.67.

KHNGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 87.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

