KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KT by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th.

KT Trading Up 2.3 %

About KT

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. KT has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

