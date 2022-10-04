Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 875,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 80.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 155.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Korea Electric Power

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEP shares. StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

