KOK (KOK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.17 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One KOK coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 27% against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $92.62 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,595.95 or 1.00042099 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079057 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

