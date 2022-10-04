Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

KMB stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.27. 18,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,559. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.