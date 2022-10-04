Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.77. 56,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

About Kimball Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading

