Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Kimball Electronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.77. 56,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.34.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimball Electronics (KE)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.