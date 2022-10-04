KeyCorp Lowers Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target to $37.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCII. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCII opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.74. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $58.79.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
