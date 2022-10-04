KeyCorp Lowers Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target to $37.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCII. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.74. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $58.79.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.