Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $3.95 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

