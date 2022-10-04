Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,541.50 ($18.63).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 798.60 ($9.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 719.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 875.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.01. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,683 ($20.34).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

