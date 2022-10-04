Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $35.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 162.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLAR. Raymond James cut Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $497.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. Clarus has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $31.19.

Insider Activity at Clarus

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clarus news, COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 304,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 22.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 618,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 112,116 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.