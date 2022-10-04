Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.69.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.46. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,626. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

