Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after buying an additional 3,310,059 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after buying an additional 2,194,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 1,681,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,096,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Price Performance

NYSE JBI traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $9.09. 441,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 31.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

