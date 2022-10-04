Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Jamf Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of JAMF opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 56.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after buying an additional 2,016,031 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,686,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,692,000 after purchasing an additional 66,727 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 29.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 318,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

