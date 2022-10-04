Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Reduced by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,292.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 56,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.98. 13,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,880. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.76 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.66.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

