Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $74.40.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Jabil by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

