Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

ISDR opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.80. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

