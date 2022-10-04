iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,339 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $7.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,688. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.83.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

