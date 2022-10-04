iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.94. 48,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,121. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

