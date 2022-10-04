iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,444,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $212.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.81 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.67 and a 200-day moving average of $235.16.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

