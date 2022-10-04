iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

