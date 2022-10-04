iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.89. 96,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,284. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

