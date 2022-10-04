iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $45,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,755,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.45. 106,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,002. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

