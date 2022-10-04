iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.52. 101,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,002. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.31.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

