iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.86. 96,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

