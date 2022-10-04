iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Boosted by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $34,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,838.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 170.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,555,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.53. 46,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

