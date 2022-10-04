iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $70.35. 1,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,477. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

