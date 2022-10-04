iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is Rice Partnership LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 5.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

INDA opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30.

