iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

