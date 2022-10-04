iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Aspiriant LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,401,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,739 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $60,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. 6,513,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

