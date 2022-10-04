iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Raised by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.27. 1,500,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,835,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.