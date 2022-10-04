iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

