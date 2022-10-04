iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,606 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.38 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

