iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.