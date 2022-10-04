iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,086 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,454,403 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

