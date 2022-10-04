iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Lessened by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 417,731 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after buying an additional 106,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.52. 133,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,579,783. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $116.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.