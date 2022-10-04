iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,900 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 608,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,407 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 798,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 771,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

