iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.31 and last traded at $103.71. Approximately 192,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,411,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.83.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
