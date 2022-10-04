iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.31 and last traded at $103.71. Approximately 192,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,411,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.17.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLT. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66,250.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.