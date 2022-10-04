iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after buying an additional 139,874 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,822,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 730.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 436,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,047. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

