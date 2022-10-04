iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.14. 4,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.15 and a 52-week high of $152.65.
