IRISnet (IRIS) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $26.80 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,101,901,280 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,218,030 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium Whitepaper “

