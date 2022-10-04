Iqbal J. Hussain Sells 4,563 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $18,023.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 154,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,112.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

CNTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 64,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,010. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $375.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. OUP Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 595,724 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432,019 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 430,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.