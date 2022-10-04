Investors Purchase High Volume of Trupanion Put Options (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,167 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 293% compared to the average daily volume of 552 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $557,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,609,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,472. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth $324,072,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

