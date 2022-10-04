Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 54,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical volume of 32,743 call options.

RIG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,497,620. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Transocean by 1,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 612,807 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 62.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

