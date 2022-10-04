Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 4th (ARKAY, BYCBF, HLFFF, KNRRY, KRYAY, NXGPF, QTWO, SDVKY, SMMNY, SNN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 4th:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,200. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €62.00 ($63.27). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.45).

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 6,450 ($77.94) to GBX 5,200 ($62.83).

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from SEK 215 to SEK 185. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49).

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39).

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $70.00.

