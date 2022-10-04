Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 4th (ARKAY, BYCBF, HLFFF, KNRRY, KRYAY, NXGPF, QTWO, SDVKY, SMMNY, SNN)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 4th:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,200. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €62.00 ($63.27). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.45).

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 6,450 ($77.94) to GBX 5,200 ($62.83).

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from SEK 215 to SEK 185. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49).

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39).

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $70.00.

