Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 6,650.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 5.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $23,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYU stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $111.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $102.36 and a twelve month high of $127.59.

