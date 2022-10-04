Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF makes up 2.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned 2.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 6,799.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 510,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after buying an additional 503,566 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWRE traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.